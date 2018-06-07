Reds' Tyler Mahle: Lasts five innings in no-decision
Mahle didn't factor into the decision Thursday against the Rockies, allowing three runs (two earned) on six hits and two walks across five innings. He struck out six.
It was another short outing from Mahle, who continues to struggle pitching deep into games. While the 23-year-old has allowed just two runs over his last two starts, each outing lasted five innings, and he's now completed six frames in just five of his 13 starts this season. Mahle now owns a 4.33 ERA and 67:26 K:BB through 68.2 innings. Next up is a favorable matchup on the road against the Royals.
