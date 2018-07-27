Mahle took a no-decision Thursday despite allowing three runs on six hits and a walk in just one inning in the loss to Philadelphia. He struck out three and allowed a pair of home runs.

Mahle needed 53 pitches and faced 10 batters while recording just three outs in the forgettable outing. The 23-year-old raised his ERA from 3.83 to 4.53 after a few ugly starts in July, allowing 11 runs in just eight innings over his two previous previous starts. Mahle will take the mound in Detroit on Wednesday.

