Mahle allowed one run on three hits and two walks over 2.1 innings in a no-decision against the Twins on Friday. He struck out four.

Mahle worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the first inning before giving up a run on a single and a double in the third. Manager David Bell was treating this one like a postseason game and gave Mahle a quick hook in favor of Michael Lorenzen, which worked as the Reds went on to clinch their first postseason berth since 2013. Mahle ends his 2020 regular season with a 3.59 ERA , 1.15 WHIP, 60:21 K:BB and only four home runs allowed in 47.2 innings. He will almost certainly transition to the bullpen for the playoffs, but Mahle's future as a major-league starting pitcher is looking bright at the moment.