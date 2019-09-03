Mahle will start Friday's game against the Diamondbacks, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

Mahle shined in the first game of Sunday's doubleheader against St. Louis, allowing two hits with no walks and five strikeouts over 6.1 innings in his first big-league appearance since July 19. He did not project for a turn this week, but the Reds announced after Monday's game that Alex Wood (back) had been scratched from his scheduled start and that Mahle would be afforded another opportunity. He has been knocked around at times this season -- he has three starts with nine or more hits allowed -- but Mahle is still only 24 years old and the estimators are kind to him on account of his 18.5 K-BB%.