Mahle is scheduled to make his next start Tuesday versus the Indians, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Mahle initially lined up for a two-start week, but with Anthony DeSclafani (shoulder) due back from the injured list this weekend and with Thursday's game against the Cubs being rained out, the Reds have elected to push Mahle to the back of their pitching schedule. While he'll miss out on a more favorable matchup in Detroit on Sunday and instead draw a tougher assignment at home versus the Indians, Mahle will at least maintain his spot in the rotation after Wade Miley (groin) moved to the IL.