Mahle said Wednesday that his shoulder injury is "not concerning at all," Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Mahle was placed on the 15-day injured list with a right shoulder strain Wednesday, and he underwent an MRI that revealed some non-concerning irritation and inflammation. The right-hander will be shut down for 5-to-7 days to allow his shoulder to heal, but he expects to be back in action shortly after the All-Star break.