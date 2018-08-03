Reds' Tyler Mahle: Optioned to Triple-A
Mahle was sent down to Triple-A Louisville on Friday.
The Reds will trim their six-man rotation down to five and Mahle will deservedly lose out. Over his last four starts, he's lasted a total of 10.2 innings, giving up 22 runs (20 earned). Prior to that point, he had a 3.66 ERA in 98.1 innings, so there remains hope that he can sort things out at the minor-league level and be back in Cincinnati before the end of the year.
