Reds' Tyler Mahle: Picks up win against Dodgers
Mahle (3-4) got the win against the Dodgers on Thursday, scattering three hits and allowing one unearned run over five innings, striking out two and walking four as the Reds eventually prevailed 4-1.
It's not all that often a pitcher can lay claim to a victory in an outing where they walk double the batters they strike out, but that's exactly what Mahle did in this contest, as he did well to limit the damage against the Dodgers despite needing 109 pitches to make it through the five innings. This certainly wasn't his most efficient outing but Mahle's numbers on the season are still respectable, as he's now got a 3.86 ERA, a 1.26 WHIP and a 44:15 K:BB through 44.1 innings. The 23-year-old is slated to take the mound next against the Giants on Tuesday.
