Mahle was placed on the 15-day injured list with a right shoulder strain Wednesday, retroactive to July 3.

Mahle was scheduled to start the second game of Thursday's doubleheader against Pittsburgh, but he'll be sidelined through the All-Star break after landing on the injured list. It's not yet clear who will take the right-hander's place in the rotation or when he'll be cleared to rejoin the Reds. Mahle posted a 4.58 ERA and 1.53 WHIP in 17.2 innings over his last three appearances.