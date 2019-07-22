Reds' Tyler Mahle: Placed on injured list
Mahle was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain Monday.
Mahle suffered the injury during his start Friday against the Cardinals. The injury doesn't appear to be a particularly severe one, as he initially hoped to make his next scheduled start Wednesday against the Brewers and was able to throw Sunday. Sal Romano was recalled in a corresponding move, though he's predominantly been a reliever with Triple-A Louisville this season, so another move may be coming prior to Wednesday's contest.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 18 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Time to dump Riley?
Chris Towers addresses Austin Riley's recent downturn and offers up several names to target...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Kyle Hendricks down
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 18 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
The Rangers picked a fine time to have favorable matchups, what with the return of Hunter Pence...
-
Week 18 Preview: Two-start pitchers
There's no shortage of two-start pitchers in Week 18, but the most usable ones are widely owned....
-
10 impacted by trade deadline
Player movement often has a hand in reshaping player value, and never is it more evident than...