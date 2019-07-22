Mahle was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain Monday.

Mahle suffered the injury during his start Friday against the Cardinals. The injury doesn't appear to be a particularly severe one, as he initially hoped to make his next scheduled start Wednesday against the Brewers and was able to throw Sunday. Sal Romano was recalled in a corresponding move, though he's predominantly been a reliever with Triple-A Louisville this season, so another move may be coming prior to Wednesday's contest.

