Mahle (2-4) earned a win and a quality start Friday against the Pirates, striking out eight batters across six innings while allowing two runs on five hits and a walk.

It was a refreshingly strong performance from Mahle, who hadn't recorded a quality start in any of his first seven starts of the year. He allowed one run on a Ben Gamel solo shot in the first inning and another on a Ke'Bryan Hayes double in the third, but it was on the whole a very encouraging performance from the right-hander. That follows a start his last time out in which he allowed two runs on just one hit across five frames, though that outing also came against the Pirates. Whether or not he can keep that momentum going against a tougher opponent Wednesday in Cleveland remains to be seen.