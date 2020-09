Mahle gave up three runs on four hits and two walks over seven innings during Wednesday's win over the Cardinals. He had three strikeouts and didn't factor in the decision.

The right-hander was unable to replicate the 11 strikeouts from he previous start, but he held St. Louis in check besides a pair of solo homers from Brad Miller and Yadier Molina. Mahle lines up to face the Cubs next week with a 3.90 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 35:12 K:BB across 30 innings.