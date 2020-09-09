Mahle (1-2) allowed three runs on four hits and one walk while striking out 10 over seven innings in a loss to the Cubs on Tuesday.

The right-hander got 19 called strikes and 22 swinging strikes on 109 pitches en route to his second double-digit strikeout performance in his last three starts. Cincinnati's offense has failed to support its starters this season, Mahle included; he has a losing record despite a 3.89 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 45:13 K:BB and .182 BAA in 37 innings. At least Mahle seems to be solidifying his spot in the rotation, and assuming he sticks on four days' rest, he will next start Sunday in St. Louis.