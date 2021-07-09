Mahle allowed three runs on four hits and four walks while striking out six in six innings versus Milwaukee on Thursday. He did not factor in the decision.

A shaky first inning put Cincinnati down early, but Mahle rebounded well. Cincinnati took the lead in the fifth, but the right-hander gave up a game-tying RBI double to Keston Hiura in the sixth. Mahle has a solid 3.68 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 118:35 K:BB across 95.1 innings this year, although it's concerning that he's issued four free passes in each of his last two starts. The 26-year-old will aim for better control after the All-Star break.