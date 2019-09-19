Reds' Tyler Mahle: Quality start in no-decision
Mahle didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 3-2 extra-inning win over the Cubs, giving up one run on one hit and two walks over six innings. He struck out three.
The right-hander threw 75 pitches (42 strikes) in one of his better recent efforts, but Mahle had no chance at picking up his third win of the year in a game that went to 10 innings. He'll carry a 4.93 ERA and 123:31 K:BB through 122.1 innings into what should be his final start of the season, at home against the Brewers on Sept. 26.
