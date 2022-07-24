Mahle (4-7) earned the win Sunday over St. Louis, striking out five in six innings while allowing three runs on two hits and three walks.

Mahle (shoulder) took the mound for the first time since July 2 and did enough to get the win over the Cardinals. Outside of Paul Goldschmidt, Mahle held St. Louis hitless. It just so happened that both Goldschmidt hits were long balls, accounting for all three runs. Mahle was fairly efficient, needing only 79 pitches to complete the six frames, but also somewhat erratic, throwing only 47 of those pitches for strikes. Over his last eight starts, he has a 2.81 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 57:16 K:BB in 51.1 innings. He'll likely start next weekend against Baltimore in what could be his final start for the Redlegs.