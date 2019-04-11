Mahle allowed one earned run on two hits and four walks while striking out seven across five innings Wednesday against the Marlins. He did not factor into the decision.

Mahle's overall line was impressive, with the only run he allowed coming on a solo home run by Neil Walker. His seven strikeouts were also encouraging as he racked up 12 swinging strikes on 89 pitches. However, after walking no batters in his first start, Mahle struggled with his control. Coming off a 4.26 BB/9 mark in 2018, he'll need to find the strike zone on a more frequent basis to experience consistent success in a starters role.