Reds' Tyler Mahle: Racks up seven strikeouts
Mahle allowed one earned run on two hits and four walks while striking out seven across five innings Wednesday against the Marlins. He did not factor into the decision.
Mahle's overall line was impressive, with the only run he allowed coming on a solo home run by Neil Walker. His seven strikeouts were also encouraging as he racked up 12 swinging strikes on 89 pitches. However, after walking no batters in his first start, Mahle struggled with his control. Coming off a 4.26 BB/9 mark in 2018, he'll need to find the strike zone on a more frequent basis to experience consistent success in a starters role.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart for Week 3
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
2019 Fantasy bullpen management rankings
SportsLine's Paul Mammino tells you which closers you can trust.
-
Waivers, Winners and Losers
Austin Meadows had a monster night while Mike Trout left with a groin injury. Heath Cummings...
-
H2H Trade Chart
Think the Mike Clevinger and Luis Severino injuries present a good opportunity to buy low?...
-
Top-30 IL stashes
Do you have more injured players than IL spots? Have the Hyun-Jin Ryu and Ryan McMahon injuries...
-
Waiver adds, winners, and losers
It's getting harder to ignores the numbers from 2019. Heath Cummings talks about cutting lose...