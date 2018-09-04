Mahle was recalled by the Reds on Tuesday.

Mahle recorded a solid 3.66 ERA in his first 18 starts of the season before suddenly collapsing and getting shelled for a 16.87 ERA over his last four, earning him a demotion to Triple-A Louisville. He's back up for September, though it's not yet clear if he'll reclaim a rotation spot or will be forced to pitch in a long-relief role.

