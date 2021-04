Mahle (1-1) took the loss Wednesday versus the Giants. He allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits and a walk with seven strikeouts in five innings.

Mahle pitched well, but the Reds mustered only four hits and a walk in the game. The right-hander has a 1.93 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 22:7 K:BB across 14 innings through three starts. While he's been effective on the mound, he hasn't been able to pitch past the fifth inning yet. His next start is expected to be next Wednesday versus the Diamondbacks.