Reds' Tyler Mahle: Records six no-hit innings
Mahle allowed three earned runs on three hits while walking two and striking out 11 across six innings Tuesday against the Braves. He did not factor into the decision.
Mahle kept the Braves hitless through six innings and looked dominant in the process, not allowing a ball to get out of the infield until the seventh inning. His start unraveled a bit from there, as he allowed two home runs and a double to the three batters he faced in the seventh inning. Still, signs are positive for Mahle as he has generated 12 and 20 swinging strikes respectively over his past two starts, flashing swing and miss stuff that had previously been untapped.
