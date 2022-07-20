Mahle (shoulder) is in line to come off the 15-day injured list to start Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Just as manager David Bell suggested would be the case shortly before the All-Star break, Mahle will be ready to step back into the rotation for the Reds' first series of the second half after spending close to the minimum amount of time on the shelf with a minor right shoulder strain. With the Reds safely out of contention for the playoffs, the team could be open to making Mahle available via trade ahead of the Aug. 2 deadline if the price is right. Mahle, who will be arbitration-eligible for a final time in 2023, has logged a 4.48 ERA and 1.30 WHIP over 17 starts this season, but most underlying metrics (3.85 SIERA, 3.20 xERA) paint a rosier picture of his performance to date.