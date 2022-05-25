Mahle (2-5) took the loss Tuesday against the Cubs after surrendering eight runs on nine hits with six strikeouts and three walks over four innings.

Mahle entered Tuesday's contest with a 2.60 ERA across his past thee starts, but Chicago tagged him for three runs during the first inning, and things didn't get better from there. It was the fourth time this season the right-hander has issued three walks, and he threw only 60 of his 103 pitches for strikes. Mahle will carry a 6.32 ERA, 1.49 WHIP and 50:23 K:BB into his next turn through the rotation.