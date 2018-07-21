Mahle (7-8) surrendered six runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out three across 5.2 innings as he took the loss Friday against Pittsburgh.

Mahle allowed two runs in the fourth followed by four in the sixth as he exited with six-run deficit. He's struggled over his previous two outings, giving up 11 runs across just eight innings of work. Through 21 starts this season, he sits with a 4.32 ERA and 1.47 WHIP with a 101:46 K:BB. Mahle will look to turn it around after a rough start to July, as he entered the month with a 3.83 ERA.