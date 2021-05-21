Mahle (2-2) allowed seven earned runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out two across two innings to take the loss Thursday against the Reds.

Mahle had allowed one earned run through two innings of work, but failed to retire any of the six Giants' hitters he faced in the third frame. He was pulled after surrendering four runs in the outing, but his line only worsened when Michael Feliz entered the game and promptly allowed a grand slam to the first batter he faced. Mahle had allowed more than two earned runs in a start only once prior to the Thursday's outing, so he'll look to get back to form in his next projected start Wednesday at Washington.