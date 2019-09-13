Reds' Tyler Mahle: Roughed up by Seattle
Mahle did not factor into the decision against the Mariners on Thursday, pitching 3.1 innings and giving up four runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out six.
Mahle was victimized by a pair of two-run homers but escaped with a no-decision when the Reds erupted for a combined nine runs in the seventh and eighth innings. Nonetheless, the 24-year-old's outing was discouraging as he posted his shortest start of the season and allowed multiple long balls for the fourth time in his last eight games. Mahle will carry a 5.11 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 120:29 K:BB over 116.1 innings into Chicago for his next scheduled start against the Cubs on Tuesday.
