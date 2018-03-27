Reds' Tyler Mahle: Roughed up in final tuneup
Mahle was knocked around for six runs on 10 hits over four innings in his final spring training start against the Rangers in Arlington, the Dayton Daily News reports.
Mahle didn't strike out any Rangers and even his outs were frequently hit hard. Mahle will start the Reds' third game against the Nats. Hopefully this is just a glitch and not a portent of things to come.
