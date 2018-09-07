Mahle will start Sunday against the Padres, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Mahle is taking the place of Homer Bailey in the Reds' rotation and initially appeared line dup to start Monday against the Dodgers, but he hasn't pitched since Aug. 30 so he'll be bumped up a day. He allowed 20 earned runs in 10.2 innings over his last four big-league starts but may have righted the ship at Triple-A Louisville, as he posted a 2.73 ERA there in five starts after an early August demotion.

