Mahle is scheduled to start Tuesday against the Cubs, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

Mahle will start the first game of the team's series against the Cubs. He's provided strong length in each of his past two turns through the rotation, working a combined 13.2 innings while surrendering five earned runs. Overall, he's maintained a 3.90 ERA and 1.07 WHIP while working both in the rotation and bullpen this season.