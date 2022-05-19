Mahle did not factor into the decision in Thursday's win in Cleveland. He allowed one run on two hits and two walks while striking out four over 6.1 innings.

While he didn't get a win for his efforts, Mahle pitched well, posting his second straight quality start. The right-hander didn't record a single quality start in any of his first seven turns this season. He's beginning to road into form, though his struggles at home in Great American Ball Park have persisted. Mahle lines up to face the Cubs in Cincinnati early next week.