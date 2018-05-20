Reds' Tyler Mahle: Serves up three homers against Cubs
Mahle (3-6) took the loss Sunday, allowing four runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out six over six innings against the Cubs. He gave up three home runs.
It could have been worse, as two of the three long balls were solo shots. Mahle has now given up 13 homers in 53.2 innings this season, with nine of those coming at Great American Ball Park. The right-hander has potential, but it's probably wise to avoid him at home until he shows some improvement with the homer issue. His upcoming road start in Colorado is one most will want to avoid as well.
