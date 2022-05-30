Mahle allowed a hit and three walks while striking out eight in 6.2 scoreless innings during Sunday's loss to the Giants. He didn't factor into the decision.

Mahle threw just 58 of his 104 pitches for strikes Sunday, but he carried a no-hitter into the seventh inning while matching his season-high mark of eight strikeouts. However, the right-hander was forced to settle for a no-decision since the Reds' bullpen gave up six runs in the top of the eighth inning. Mahle gave up eight runs in Tuesday's loss to the Cubs, but he's now posted quality starts in three of his last four outings. He tentatively lines up to make his next start at home against the Nationals on Saturday.