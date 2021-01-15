Mahle agreed to a one-year, $2.2 million contract with the Reds on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.
Mahle will get a nice raise coming off a breakout 2020 season in which he logged a 3.59 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 60 strikeouts in 47.2 innings. Most projection systems are bearish on his 2021 production, predicting something closer to his career 4.68 ERA and 1.40 WHIP, but if Mahle can maintain his significant gains in strikeout rate (up to 29.9 percent), he should beat those projections by quite a bit.