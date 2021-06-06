Mahle (5-2) picked up the win Saturday against the Cardinals, allowing two runs on five hits and one walk while striking out eight across seven innings.

Mahle was able to go just five innings because of a high pitch count in his win over the Cubs in his previous start, but the right-hander was far more efficient Saturday. Outside of a pair of RBI singles to Nolan Arenado, Mahle was able to navigate the St. Louis lineup with ease. The 26-year-old now has a 3.32 ERA to go along with a 1.12 WHIP and 72:20 K:BB on the campaign. He lines up to take the ball next Friday against Colorado.