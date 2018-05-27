Reds' Tyler Mahle: Shaky control in Saturday's no-decision
Mahle didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 6-5 win over the Rockies, allowing four runs on six hits and four walks over five innings while striking out four.
The right-hander threw 58 of 102 pitches for strikes while tying his season high in free passes. Mahle has had a tough May, delivering only one quality start in five outings with a 5.33 ERA and 18:11 K:BB through 25.1 innings, but he'll get a chance to begin June on a much better note in Friday's road start against the Padres.
