Mahle didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 6-5 win over the Rockies, allowing four runs on six hits and four walks over five innings while striking out four.

The right-hander threw 58 of 102 pitches for strikes while tying his season high in free passes. Mahle has had a tough May, delivering only one quality start in five outings with a 5.33 ERA and 18:11 K:BB through 25.1 innings, but he'll get a chance to begin June on a much better note in Friday's road start against the Padres.