Reds' Tyler Mahle: Sharp against Pirates
Mahle didn't factor into the decision against the Pirates on Thursday, despite a strong outing that saw him give up five hits over six innings, allowing no runs, striking out five with no walks as the Reds fell 2-0.
It was a sterling outing from the right-hander, but he wasn't provided any run support and was forced to settle for the no-decision. It was an encouraging start, but Mahle posted a subpar 4.98 ERA and 1.59 WHIP in his 112 innings last year, so he'd need to string a few outings like this together in order to demonstrate he's moved past those struggles. Perhaps his biggest issue last season was conceding too many long balls, as opponents cranked 22 off him in his 23 starts.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Panic about Chris Sale?
With another concerning start under his belt, is it still an overreaction to be worried about...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, Week 2
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Are They Good?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, injuries and tries to sort out which...
-
Waivers: Boyd's historic start
Chris Towers breaks down the top waiver wire adds for Thursday and Wednesday's winners and...
-
Bullpen Report: Parker, Swarzak
Is Josh Hader the closer now for the Mariners? What about Blake Parker for the Twins? How long...
-
When to drop a slow starter
The players you loved on Draft Day aren't playing well or often enough, and meanwhile new options...