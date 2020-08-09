Mahle is available out of the bullpen Sunday since Wade Miley (groin) will rejoin the starting rotation this week, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

The 25-year-old was impressive in his two fill-in starts with a 1.80 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 10:3 K:BB over 10 innings, but he'll rejoin the bullpen with the rotation getting back to full strength. Mahle's strong showing should keep him as the top option for any spot starts if the Reds suffer any more injuries to the rotation, and he could also be a piggyback option if Miley is unable to work deep in his first start off the injured list Wednesday.