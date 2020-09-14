Mahle allowed three runs on four hits and four walks while striking out three over 2.2 innings in a no-decision against the Cardinals on Sunday.

Mahle issued early walks in each of the first three innings and manager David Bell did not have the stomach for it, as he lifted the right-hander after 77 pitches. It was a departure from what has been the norm for Mahle this season; he has generally displayed good control and command, especially lately, with a 0.93 WHIP and 2.7 BB/9 in his last four appearances entering play Sunday. Wins have been hard to come by on this team, but Mahle's done enough to remain in a starting role the rest of the season. He will look to be more efficient against the White Sox at home next weekend.