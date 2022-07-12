Manager David Bell said Tuesday that he expects Mahle (shoulder) to return from the 15-day injured list to make a start during one of the Reds' first three games out of the All-Star break, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Mahle was placed on the 15-day injured list July 6 with a right shoulder strain, but he looks as though he'll spend close to the minimum amount of time on the shelf. The right-hander was able to do some throwing Tuesday after taking the past five days off to rest, and Cincinnati's coaching and training staffs apparently both came away encouraged by how he looked. Mahle will continue to steadily ramp up the intensity of his throwing before he's penciled in for a start against the Cardinals during Cincinnati's first series of the second half.