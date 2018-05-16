Reds' Tyler Mahle: Sick in days leading up to start
Mahle was sick for a few days leading up to his outing against the Giants on Tuesday, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.
Mahle refused to make excuses for his performance but it was clear that he wasn't 100 percent. His fastball velocity was down, and as interim manager Jim Riggleman noted after the game, "his slider didn't have any depth." The 23-year-old gave up four runs on seven hits in just 3.1 innings in the loss to San Francisco, raising his ERA to 4.34. Mahle will look to get back on track Sunday at home against the Cubs.
More News
-
Reds' Tyler Mahle: Goes 3.1 innings in loss Tuesday•
-
Reds' Tyler Mahle: Picks up win against Dodgers•
-
Reds' Tyler Mahle: Takes loss Saturday despite quality start•
-
Reds' Tyler Mahle: Earns win Sunday•
-
Reds' Tyler Mahle: Records six no-hit innings•
-
Reds' Tyler Mahle: Fans six in Wednesday's loss•
-
Let's make a trade
Getting an informed second opinion on a trade? Priceless. Chris Towers shares his takes on...
-
Waivers: Lyles earns our attention
Heath Cummings said presumed journeyman Jordan Lyles did enough on Tuesday to warrant atte...
-
Corbin's velocity concerning?
Patrick Corbin standout start to the season obscures a surprising decline in velocity. Chris...
-
Options for Cano owners
Robinson Cano is going to miss most of the rest of the season. Who should you add to replace...
-
Podcast: Fun with advanced stats
After we discuss Andrew Heaney, Patrick Corbin and the rest of Monday’s standouts we take a...
-
Bullpen Report: Clippard, Knebel safe?
The tumult at closer never ends. Scott White looks at seven of the iffiest situations, from...