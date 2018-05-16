Mahle was sick for a few days leading up to his outing against the Giants on Tuesday, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Mahle refused to make excuses for his performance but it was clear that he wasn't 100 percent. His fastball velocity was down, and as interim manager Jim Riggleman noted after the game, "his slider didn't have any depth." The 23-year-old gave up four runs on seven hits in just 3.1 innings in the loss to San Francisco, raising his ERA to 4.34. Mahle will look to get back on track Sunday at home against the Cubs.