The Reds had Mahle pitch three innings in a simulated game against their own minor leaguers Tuesday instead of in their spring training game against the Rockies, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Mahle is locked into a rotation spot this season, and there doesn't appear to be anything wrong with him physically. He struck out four of the first five batters he faced Tuesday, albeit against the Reds' minor league hitters.