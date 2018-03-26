Reds' Tyler Mahle: Slated to start third game
Reds manager Bryan Price said Sunday that he expects Mahle to start the team's third game of the season April 1 against the Nationals, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.
Mahle is slated to make his final start of the spring Monday against the Rangers in Arlington, but even if he performs poorly in that outing, it won't overshadow his performance throughout the Reds' Cactus League schedule. He accrued a 2.75 ERA and 0.66 WHIP while striking out 15 batters in 19.2 innings in Arizona, giving the Cincinnati brass confidence that he's ready for full-time duty in the big leagues in 2018.
