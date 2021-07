Mahle will be the Reds' starter Friday against the Brewers as they resume play after the All-Star break, followed by Luis Castillo and then Sonny Gray, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Mahle has a win and a no-decision in his last two outings against the Brewers, but both of those starts were on the road. He's been far better on the road than in Great American Ballpark, where he'll pitch Friday and has a 6.06 ERA and 1.40 WHIP.