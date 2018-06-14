Reds' Tyler Mahle: Stifling in fifth win Wednesday
Mahle (5-6) threw 6.1 shutout innings and allowed just three hits and two walks with one strikeout to earn the win Wednesday against the Royals.
Mahle had three shutout starts prior to this one, but none had gone as long as Wednesday's 6.1 innings. He didn't miss many bats, but he didn't have to, as the Royals couldn't do anything with his fastball. All eight fastballs the Royals put into play turned into outs as he pounded the zone with strike after strike. It certainly doesn't hurt that the Kansas City lineup he faced didn't possess a single batter with a slugging percentage over .500. Still, he recorded his first quality start since May 5 against Miami and will take a 3.96 ERA into his next start, another interleague affair Wednesday against the Tigers.
