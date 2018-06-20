Mahle (6-6) picked up the win Wednesday in a 5-3 victory over the Tigers, allowing two runs on five hits and four walks over six innings while striking out eight.

Walks remain an issue for the right-hander -- he's issued multiple free passes in six straight starts, posting a 30:16 K:BB in 33.1 innings over that stretch -- but Mahle remains undefeated in June despite his wildness. He'll carry a 3.89 ERA into his next outing Monday in Atlanta.