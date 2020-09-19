Mahle (2-2) allowed one run on four hits and two walks while striking out eight over 5.2 innings in a win over the White Sox on Friday.

Mahle did a good job to quiet the American League's second-ranked scoring offense, and in turn extended the Reds' winning streak to six games. He ran into some major trouble in the sixth, loading the bases with nobody out, but with the help of Tejay Antone, Mahle was able to limit the damage to one run. The 25-year-old righty now has a 3.97 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 56:19 K:BB in 45.1 innings this year. He gets one more start during the regular season, which lines up for Wednesday against the Brewers, though the Reds could always shift some guys around over the final week.