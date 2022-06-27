Mahle (3-6) gave up three earned runs on four hits and a walk while striking out seven over 6.2 innings to earn the win in a 10-3 victory over the Giants on Sunday.

Mahle took advantage of 10 runs of offensive support to notch his third win of the season on the back of 6.2 effective innings. The 27-year-old right-hander now has five quality starts in his last six appearances, with the one weak performance during that stretch coming against the Dodgers. Mahle has shown the ability to generate swinging strikes on his 94 mph fastball over the course of his career and he is averaging 10 strikeouts per nine innings this season. He will try to pick up win number four next week against the Braves.