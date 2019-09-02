Mahle was charged with two runs (one earned) on two hits over 6.1 innings in a no-decision against the Cardinals in the first game of Sunday's doubleheader. He struck out five and did not issue a walk.

Mahle got 10 swinging strikes on 90 pitches and did not hand out a free pass, bringing his walk rate down to just 5.7 percent this season. It was an encouraging step forward for Mahle after he was demoted and spent more than a month in the minors. He is not projected for a start this week, but the Reds will likely work Mahle in for another turn or two before the end of the season.