Mahle (2-8) took the loss against the Angels on Tuesday, completing five innings and giving up four runs on six hits and two walks while striking out four.

Mahle got off to a rough start when a deep fly ball to center field off the bat of Tommy La Stella rolled away and resulted in a leadoff inside-the-park home run, then fell further behind in the second inning after allowing a three-run shot to Luis Rengifo. Though the 24-year-old settled down to hold the Angels scoreless over his remaining three innings, the deficit proved to be too much to overcome for the Reds' offense. Mahle will carry a 4.35 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 84:20 K:BB into his next start, at home against Milwaukee on Monday.