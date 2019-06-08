Reds' Tyler Mahle: Suffers sixth loss
Mahle (2-6) allowed three runs (two earned) on four hits with two strikeouts and no walks across five innings while taking a loss against the Phillies on Friday.
The 24-year-old was cruising through four, but then in the fifth, he yielded three straight hits, including a two-run homer to Jay Bruce. The other hit came around to score on a throwing error from Tucker Barnhart. Mahle has been inconsistent, but he's been better than his 2-6 record, especially lately. He is 2-2 with a 3.99 ERA in his last six outings. Overall, Mahle owns a 4.21 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 69 strikeouts in 66.1 innings this season. He will face the Rangers at home in his next start Friday.
