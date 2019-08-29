Mahle will be recalled from Triple-A Louisville to start Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Cardinals.

Mahle will get the ball for Game 1, with Sonny Gray tabbed to start the second half of the twin bill, per Mark Sheldon of MLB.com. The right-hander owns a 4.93 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 106:26 K:BB through 19 starts (102.1 innings) with the big club this season and figures to return to a relief role for the stretch run following Saturday's spot start.